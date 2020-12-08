Shannon Johnson resigns as Coker women's basketball coach

The Hartsville native is leaving the Cobra program after six seasons.

Hartsville native and former South Carolina guard Shannon Johnson has resigned as the head women's basketball coach at Coker University after six seasons.

Johnson is leaving Coker for a position with Nike under their Project WIN program, Women In Nike. She will be working under the Nike brand with Converse as a Product Integrity Analyst.

"Coach Johnson has worked tirelessly for the last five years building Coker women's basketball and we are grateful for her commitment to Coker and the Hartsville community," said Vice President of Athletics and Athletic Facilities Drt. Lynn Griffin.

Johnson is an Olympic Gold Medalist and four-time WNBA All-Star. She was also an American Basketball League (ABL) All-Star and she played overseas earning Copa De La Reina and Queen Cup MVP honors. During her 10-year WNBA career she played for the Seattle Storm (2009), the Houston Comets (2008), the Detroit Shock (2007), the San Antonio Stars (2004-06), the Connecticut Sun (2003), and the Orlando Miracle (1999-2002). She competed in the ABL for three seasons playing for the Columbus Quest, helping lead them to the ABL championships in 1997 and 1998.

She played internationally in Spain, Italy, Turkey, Poland, and Russia. She led her team to two championships in Spain and she was instrumental in her team’s 2008 Queen Cup Championship in Italy.

In 1996, Johnson was a member of the Jones Cup Gold Medal team, one year after earning a Bronze medal in the Jones Cup. She competed in the World University Games in 1997 and was a member of the 1998-99 United States Women’s National Team. She was a member of the 2004 USA Women’s Basketball Olympic Gold medal team, as well as a member of the 2004 World Champion Gold medal team.

Johnson was an All-American and four-time All-SEC selection at the University of South Carolina. In 1996 she was a finalist for the Wade Trophy, awarded to the best player in NCAA Division I, and she set the record for scoring in a season at South Carolina, averaging 24.7 points per game. She is the only player in South Carolina history to average more than 20 points per game for three consecutive seasons (1994-96). She is second all-time in career points (2,230) and points per game (20.5) at South Carolina and in 2004 her jersey was retired and she was inducted into the University of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame.

"I want to express my gratitude for the chance to coach at Coker University," Johnson said in a statement.