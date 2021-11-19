South Carolina State defeats St. Andrews 67-53

The Bulldogs record the first win of the Tony Madlock era in Orangeburg.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Rakin Gary scored 17 points and Latavian Lawrence added 13 points and 11 rebounds as South Carolina State defeated St. Andrews University 67-53 Thursday night in Orangeburg.

S.C. State (1-5) won for the first time under new head coach Tony Madlock who has challenged the Bulldogs with early season tests at the College of Charleston and most recently, Georgia.