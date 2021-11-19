South Carolina State defeats St. Andrews 67-53

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Rakin Gary scored 17 points and Latavian Lawrence added 13 points and 11 rebounds as South Carolina State defeated St. Andrews University 67-53 Thursday night in Orangeburg.
S.C. State (1-5) won for the first time under new head coach Tony Madlock who has challenged the Bulldogs with early season tests at the College of Charleston and most recently, Georgia.
This game was part of a three-game homestand which will continue with USC Upstate on Tuesday and The Citadel a week from Sunday.