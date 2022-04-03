Woodley transferring to UMass

AMHERST, Mass. — TaQuan Woodley will continue his basketball career under Frank Martin's direction.
Woodley is transferring to UMass to play for Martin who was introduced as the new head coach of the Minutemen this week.
The 6-8 power forward played in 26 games for Carolina this past season, averaging two points and three rebounds per contest. He will give Martin a big body and someone who understands Martin's system as the coach begins his first season at UMass after 10 seasons as the head coach at South Carolina.