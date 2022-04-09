Chuck Martin is headed to the Pac-12

EUGENE, Oregon — EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon has hired Chuck Martin as a men's basketball assistant coach, head coach Dana Altman announced Friday. Martin will replace Chris Crutchfield, who was named head coach at Omaha in March.



Martin spent the last five seasons as an assistant coach at South Carolina and brings more than 20 years of experience to the coaching staff.



"We are really excited to have Coach Martin join our staff," Coach Altman said. "Coach Martin has had success in some of the most competitive leagues in the country and has helped develop some great players over the years".



While at South Carolina, Martin helped develop 2018 co-SEC Defensive Player of the Year and All-SEC first team member Chris Silva, as well as 2019 SEC Sixth Man of the Year Hassani Gravett. Last season, the Gamecocks went 18-13 and finished 9-9 in the SEC. Prior to joining the South Carolina staff, Martin was an assistant coach at Indiana from 2014-17 and helped the Hoosiers to three postseason appearances, including two NCAA tournament births. Led by two-time first-team All-Big Ten honoree Yogi Ferrell, Indiana won the Big Ten in 2015-16 and advanced to the Sweet 16.



Martin spent the 2013-14 season as a scout for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA, after his time as head coach at Marist (2008-13). Three of Martin's recruits at Marist went on to earn MAAC All-Rookie honors. Martin served as an assistant coach under John Calipari at Memphis from 2006-08. The Tigers amassed a 71-6 record in Martin's tenure, reaching the 2008 NCAA Championship game. Three players from the 2007-08 team were selected in the 2008 NBA draft, headlined by first overall pick Derrick Rose.



Before his time in Memphis, Martin was also an assistant at St. John's (2004-06), Drexel (2001-04), UMass (2000-01) and Manhattan. (1999-2000).



Martin grew up in Bronx, N.Y. and graduated from Monmouth University with a bachelor's degree in communications. He and his wife, Lee, are the proud parents of daughter Ashley-Monet, and sons, Jordan and Justin.