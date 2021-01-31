Dreher product will play overseas

Mack started his college career at Texas before transferring to Alabama. He played his final season at Clemson, wrapping up his career in 2020. He finished second on the team with 12.2 points per game and 5.2 rebounds.

The 6-6 Mack has been training in Atlanta and had been talking with a few NBA clubs through zoom. But now, he will start his professional career in southeast Europe where many athletes have used that part of the world to develop their skills and make a nice living in the process.