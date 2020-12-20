Winthrop defeats Furman 87-71, improves to 5-0

The Eagles are off to one of their best starts in program history.

Charles Falden scored 18 points and Westwood product Russell Jones, Jr. scored as 12 as Winthrop improved to 5-0 with an 87-71 win over Furman Saturday at the Winthrop Colisuem.

Winthrop is 5-0 for just the second time in program history and the first time since the 1983-84 team won its first five games.

Jones, a former News19 Player of the Week, is in his sophomore season with the Eagles. His freshman year saw the Eagles win the Big South Tournament and qualify for the NCAA Tournament which was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Former Newberry College head basketball coach Dave Davis is in his second season as an assistant on Pat Kelsey's staff.