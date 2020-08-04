Jair Bolden will graduate from South Carolina in May and leave the Gamecock basketball program according to a report from Jeff Goodman in The Athletic.

The Gamecock guard started his career at George Washington before transferring to South Carolina. After sitting out the mandatory year per NCAA transfer rules, Bolden averaged 8.5 points this past season where he played in 30 games, starting 15. He was second on the team with 47 field goals made from beyond the arc.

His best offensive game was a 22-point effort in the Gamecocks' upset win at Virginia in December.

With Bolden’s departure, Carolina is now at the scholarship limit for the 2020-21 season (13).

As a grad transfer, Bolden will be immediately eligible to play his final season at his new school. Earlier this season, he was honored as a CoSIDA Academic All-District 4 First Team selection. To be nominated for Academic All-District honors, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).