Spring Valley graduate honored by Conference Carolinas

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Francis Marion University sophomore center Lauryn Taylor has been named to the 2022 Conference Carolinas All-Conference Women’s Basketball Team.

The 6-foot Blythewood, S.C., native was a second-team selection.

Taylor is averaging 16.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest. She is shooting 47.5 percent from the floor and 67.5 percent from the foul line, and has registered 43 assists, 24 steals, and 11 blocked shots.

She has recorded 12 double-doubles this season.

Taylor ranks second in the conference in scoring, sixth in both rebounding and field goal accuracy, 16th in both free throw percentage and minutes played, and 25th in blocked shots per game.

On back-to-back days in February, she set new career highs for points (29) and rebounds (23) in an 82-66 win over North Greenville University and followed that with a 30-point performance in a 75-69 victory over Converse University the next day.

She was named the conference Player of the Week once during the regular season, and that same week was tabbed as the national Player of the Week.

Taylor has led Francis Marion to a 16-12 record and to the quarterfinals of the conference tournament, where FMU will meet Belmont Abbey College tonight at 8:30 p.m. in Wofford College’s Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.