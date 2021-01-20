South Carolina falls at Missouri 81-70

The 19th-ranked Tigers lead wire-to-wire in the other Columbia.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Jeremiah Tilmon had 19 points and 10 rebounds in another efficient performance, and No. 19 Missouri beat South Carolina 81-70. Tilmon, who came in shooting a Southeastern Conference-leading 74% from the floor, improved on that mark by going 8 of 11.

Missouri had its best shooting performance overall at 58.3%. Mark Smith scored 18 points and went 3 for 5 from 3-point range for the Tigers. Dru Smith added 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting.