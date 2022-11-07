West Virginia assistant is the next head coach at South Carolina State

A longtime assistant to Bob Huggins at West Virginia will be introduced as the new head men's basketball coach at S.C. State

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State's search for a new head men's basketball coach has ended with the hiring of Erik Martin who has been a West Virginia assistant for the past 16 seasons. Blue Gold News was the first to report the hiring Monday afternoon.

Martin has worked under head coach Bob Huggins since the 2006-2007 seasons when Huggins was at Kansas State. Martin followed Huggins to Morgantown and has been on the WVU staff for the past 16 seasons.

Martin played for Huggins at Cincinnati from 1991-1993 and he went on to have a nine-year professional playing career in the Continental Basketball Association and overseas.

During his time at Kansas State, he sat on the bench with former South Carolina head coach Frank Martin who was a fellow K-State assistant under Huggins.