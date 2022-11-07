West Virginia assistant is the next head coach at South Carolina State

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State's search for a new head men's basketball coach has ended with the hiring of Erik Martin who has been a West Virginia assistant for the past 16 seasons. Blue Gold News was the first to report the hiring Monday afternoon.
Martin has worked under head coach Bob Huggins since the 2006-2007 seasons when Huggins was at Kansas State. Martin followed Huggins to Morgantown and has been on the WVU staff for the past 16 seasons.
Martin played for Huggins at Cincinnati from 1991-1993 and he went on to have a nine-year professional playing career in the Continental Basketball Association and overseas.
During his time at Kansas State, he sat on the bench with former South Carolina head coach Frank Martin who was a fellow K-State assistant under Huggins.
South Carolina State has been in the market for men's head basketball coach since mid-April when Tony Madlock announced he was leaving to take over the program at Alabama State. On May 24, the school announced it was embarking on a national search for head basketball coaches for both the men's and women's program at S.C. State.