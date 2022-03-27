Crosby James II is headed to Presbyterian College

Former Ridge View standout guard is transferring from Anderson University where he has played for the past three seasons.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After three years in the South Atlantic Conference, Crosby James II will see how he performs at the mid-major level in the Big South Conference.

The Ridge View product is transferring from Anderson University to Presbyterian College.

James has spent three seasons at Anderson. This past season he ended the regular season as the league's leading scorer with an average of nearly 18 points per game.

He has been honored with post-season awards for all three of his seasons with the Trojans. He was named the SAC Freshman of the Year followed by Honorable Mention All-SAC honors as a sophomore.