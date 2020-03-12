Clemson defeats S.C. State 75-38

The Tigers stay unbeaten with a victory in an ACC-MEAC showdown.

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Hunter Tyson had 13 points and six rebounds, freshman Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 11 points and Clemson beat South Carolina State 75-38 in the Tigers’ home opener.

Clemson shot 47% from the field, scored 25 points off 24 S.C. State turnovers and had a 36-13 advantage in bench points.

Clemson received four votes in the the AP Top 25 poll on Monday after victories over Mississippi State and Purdue in the Space Coast Challenge.