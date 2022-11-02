Benedict College and Allen University square off on the hardwood

The Yellow Jackets and Tigers are both located on Harden Street and have a rich tradition in athletics.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Benedict College Tigers and the Allen University basketball teams were on the court at Allen Thursday to renew their rivalry.

The two SIAC schools are separated by Taylor Street and are both located off Harden Street.

In the men's game, Benedict used an 18-2 second-half run to pull away for a 68-54 victory over the Yellow Jackets at Allen's John Hurst Adams Gym.



Timothy Bing, Jr. led the Tigers with 18 points with Tyrese Mapp adding 15 points and six steals.

In the women's game, Benedict College scored a season-high 99 points and surpassed 90 points for the fourth game in a row as they rolled to a 99-54 victory over Allen.