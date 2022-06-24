Clemson officially announces the hire of a former South Carolina staffer

Andy Assaley, who had been a part of the Frank Martin staff, has been hired as the director of basketball operations at Clemson.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson men's basketball officially announced the hiring of Andy Assaley as the new director of basketball operations.

Assaley had served in the same capacity at South Carolina for the previous 10 seasons. He came to Columbia with Frank Martin for whom he worked for at Kansas State from 2007-2012.

He also worked at Cincinnati under Bob Huggins and Andy Kennedy in a variety of roles, first serving as a volunteer, before being promoted to video coordinator and assistant to the head coach.