Martin lays out his vision for UMass basketball

AMHERST, Mass. — Less than a week after he was named the head basketball coach at UMass, Frank Martin has been formally introduced as the new head basketball coach of the Minutemen.

Unlike his time in Columbia, Martin is at a school where basketball is the flagship sport and it will be fascinating to see how the Frank Martin system works in the Atlantic 10. He takes over a Minuteman program whose only winning season in the last seven seasons was an 8-7 record during the COVID year. The last trip to the NCAA Tournament for UMass was 2014 in the Derek Kellogg era. Matt McCall was fired after five seasons in Amherts, setting the stage for Martin's third head coaching gig.