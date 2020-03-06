Irmo products BJ McKie and Brooks Savage have officially been named to the Steve Forbes staff at Wake Forest.

They followed Forbes to Winston-Salem after working under him at East Tennessee State.

The all-time leading scorer in the history of South Carolina basketball, McKie had a 15-year professional career overseas before starting his coaching career at Charleston Southern under former Gamecock assistant Barclay Radebaugh. He spent six seasons in the Lowcountry and was a part of two Big South regular season championship teams and helped the Bucs to a pair of NIT berths. He helped guide CSU to its winningest season in school history in 2015 and was promoted to associate head coach following that season.

McKie had spent the previous three seasons at ETSU under Forbes.

Like McKie, Savage is a former player at Irmo under Tim Whipple. He went on to work as a student-manager at Tennessee on the Bruce Pearl staff Savage has spent the last five seasons in Johnson City as the Buccaneers earned a pair of first place finishes in the Southern Conference and NCAA Tournament berths in 2017 & 2020. During his five seasons with the Bucs, ETSU reached the SoCon Tournament championship game four times.



Savage has served as ETSU’s recruiting coordinator while also supervising the academics program that has helped the Bucs compile a perfect graduation rate. Savage also was the point person of ETSU’s non-conference schedule.



Before coming to ETSU, Savage coached at Chattanooga from 2013-2015 and from 2012-2013, he was on the Gregg Nibert staff at Presbyterian College and helped the Blue Hose in the transition from D2 to Division I.