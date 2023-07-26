Basketball Hall of Famer and Gamecock great Alex English hosts his annual Skills Camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For more than 30 years, the Alex English Basketball Skills Camp has provided area kids and teen-agers with knowledge they can use on the the court and in the classroom.
The Gamecock legend is holding his camp this week at Cardinal Newman and it's where the emphasis on improving one's basketball skills and vocabulary are woven together to create a well-rounded lesson plan that defines Alex's version of English Lessons.
The summer has been good to Alex already after his Denver Nuggets won that franchise's first NBA title. Alex spent more than a decade in the Mile High City and still holds many franchise records.