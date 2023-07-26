Basketball Hall of Famer and Gamecock great Alex English hosts his annual Skills Camp

Columbia's Alex English continues to give back to the community and his annual skills camp provides much needed basketball and academic lessons to campers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For more than 30 years, the Alex English Basketball Skills Camp has provided area kids and teen-agers with knowledge they can use on the the court and in the classroom.

The Gamecock legend is holding his camp this week at Cardinal Newman and it's where the emphasis on improving one's basketball skills and vocabulary are woven together to create a well-rounded lesson plan that defines Alex's version of English Lessons.