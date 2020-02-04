Columbia International University has a new head women's basketball coach.

Danielle Fleming comes to Columbia after serving as an assistant coach the past two seasons at Southern Arkansas University. During her time at that school, she played a major role in the biggest turnaround in the Division II ranks. SAU imrpoved from 3-25 to 17-12 this past season.

Before coaching at the college level, Fleming worked in the high school ranks in Ohio.

As a player, Fleming enjoyed a successful career at Ohio Christian University (OCU) where she garnered National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) Division II Player of the Year Recognition in 2011, leading OCU to the 2011 NCCAA National Championship game.

Her husband, Daron, will be on the bench as an assistant coach for the Rams.