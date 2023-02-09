Benedict, Allen basketball games on Saturday moved due to construction

The games begin at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia sports rivals Allen University and Benedict College will be moving this weekend's games to a local high school due to construction work.

According to a statement released by Allen on Thursday, Saturday's games will now be held at C.A. Johnson High School at 2219 Barhamville Road in Columbia.

The college said this decision will impact both the men's and women's basketball games and is a result of extensive construction surrounding the Benjamin E. Mays Human Resources Center and the gymnasium. The weekend's games combined with the athletics reunion and senior night at Benedict contributed to the decision to move the game.