Year two of the Lamont Paris era gets an early jump on preseason preparation

The first foreign trip for South Carolina since 2016 is giving head coach Lamont Paris an early start to preparations for the upcoming season.

Under normal summer conditions, basketball programs are allowed four hours of basketball work and four hours of weight training each week.

But with a trip to the Bahamas on tap, South Carolina is taking advantage of the 10 practices which is what the NCAA allows for teams who are leaving country on a summer trip.

"I think it is invaluable the experience the guys get in terms of what real practice is going to look like," Paris said after Wednesday's practice.

"The workouts are just different than a real practice. I turn my volume up a little bit more in these practices. It is good for the guys to get a little bit of that in the summer.”

Carolina leaves Thursday with its first game set for Friday against a team from Lithuania followed by a Sunday tilt against a team from Argentina.