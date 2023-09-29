Seeking another Final Four appearance, the Gamecocks hit the court for the first day of preseason workouts

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There is a feeling of newness at the Carolina Coliseum as the South Carolina women's basketball team was on the court for the first day of preseason drills.
Head coach Dawn Staley says the summer workouts were a challenge as the talented newcomers were navigating their way through their first practices at this level. But after the first preseason practice, Staley was much more upbeat about the pieces she has assembled.
One noticeable difference concerning this team is there is no Aliyah Boston at the post and no Zia Cooke on the perimeter. Both have moved on to the WNBA after three Final Four appearances and one national championship in a USC uniform.
Staley and her team are entering new and exciting territory as she looks to see which player will step up and play the role of the headliner for a team that hopes to make the trip to Cleveland in late March for the Final Four.