Seeking another Final Four appearance, the Gamecocks hit the court for the first day of preseason workouts

The South Carolina women's basketball team has moved on to the next phase of the calendar with the first official preseason practice.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There is a feeling of newness at the Carolina Coliseum as the South Carolina women's basketball team was on the court for the first day of preseason drills.

Head coach Dawn Staley says the summer workouts were a challenge as the talented newcomers were navigating their way through their first practices at this level. But after the first preseason practice, Staley was much more upbeat about the pieces she has assembled.

One noticeable difference concerning this team is there is no Aliyah Boston at the post and no Zia Cooke on the perimeter. Both have moved on to the WNBA after three Final Four appearances and one national championship in a USC uniform.