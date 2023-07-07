Brandon Crawford is taking the long view

The former Irmo standout forward will spend next year at Overtime Elite in Atlanta with the goal of added growth and added Power 5 offers.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Since winning a state championship and graduating from Irmo, Brandon Crawford has been taking stock of where his game is at currently.

The 6-11 power forward has an offer from Penn State, his only Power 5 offer. But feeling like he needs another year to develop before entering college, Crawford recently announced he signed with Overtime Elite. The Atlanta-based organization prepares players for the professional or college ranks depending on their financial path.

Former W.J. Keenan standout Jazian Gortman left high school early to sign a contract with OTE. Crawford will instead sign as a scholarship player, thus preserving his amateur status and making himself available for college recruiting.