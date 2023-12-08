Cam Scott makes the call for the Texas Longhorns

The five-star prospect from Lexington chooses Texas over five other finalists including South Carolina.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The long awaited announcement by Cam Scott came Friday afternoon but his college decision was already set.

Scott had been a silent pledge to Rodney Terry and the Texas Longhorns with Friday's announcement serving as Cam's official declaration.

South Carolina finished a runner-up for Cam's services. Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss and Oregon were the other finalists along with Texas.