x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Basketball

Cam Scott makes the call for the Texas Longhorns

The five-star prospect from Lexington chooses Texas over five other finalists including South Carolina.

More Videos

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The long awaited announcement by Cam Scott came Friday afternoon but his college decision was already set.

Scott had been a silent pledge to Rodney Terry and the Texas Longhorns with Friday's announcement serving as Cam's official declaration.

South Carolina finished a runner-up for Cam's services. Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss and Oregon were the other finalists along with Texas.

The state's reigning Gatorade Player of the Year, Scott is a 6-5 swingman who can play shooting guard or small forward. Listed as a five-star recruit, Cam is a consensus top 25 national prospect. 

Before You Leave, Check This Out