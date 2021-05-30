Morehouse College announces death of head basketball coach Grady Brewer

Brewer had lead the Maroon Tigers for 21 years. The college said he died from an illness at the age of 63.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta college is mourning the loss of perhaps one of its most well-known members at the age of 63.

Morehouse College Athletics announced on Sunday that head basketball coach Grady L. Brewer had died following an undisclosed illness.

"The past several decades can only justly be described as the Grady Brewer era at Morehouse," said David A. Thomas, Ph.D., Morehouse College president. "The only thing that surpassed his presence on the basketball court was his transformative influence on Morehouse Men as a fellow student, player, alumnus, coach, teacher, mentor, colleague, and friend."

Brewer, himself, graduated from Morehouse College in 1980 and has been the head coach of the Maroon Tigers for the past 21 years. Morehouse Athletics reports a career record during that time of 315-241 - only behind former head coach Arthur McAfee.

Read more: https://t.co/EuVspiK4pb pic.twitter.com/EQPmGi06Bs — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) May 30, 2021

"I have known Grady for many years. He was a great coach and an even better human being," said Curtis Campbell, director of athletics. "He cared deeply about the young men that played for him and made a lasting impact on their lives— both on and off the court."

The statement from the renowned college also looked back at his past before taking up the role as head coach with Morehouse.

The Atlanta native played under coach Donald Dollar at Frederick Douglass High School and was described as a standout player during his time studying at Morehouse.

After graduating, he served as an assistant coach at Booker T. Washington High School and helped lead them to the 1987 4-AAAA state championship.

He then served 13 years as an assistant coach at Morehouse.