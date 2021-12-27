x
Basketball

South Carolina, Stanford still Nos. 1-2 in women's AP Top 25

The University of South Carolina's women's team received all 30 first-place votes from a national media panel.
Credit: AP/Sean Rayford
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley high fives players before an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 65-61.

By DOUG FEINBERG, AP Basketball Writer    

A relatively quiet week because of the holidays left The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll mostly unchanged. 

South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1, receiving all 30 first-place votes from a national media panel.

The Gamecocks staved off another challenge from a top opponent, rallying to beat No. 2 Stanford 65-61. Coach Dawn Staley’s squad has beat five top-10 teams this season, including the No. 2 team twice. 

The Cardinal stayed at No. 2 because of their strong showing against the Gamecocks. 

Louisville, Arizona and North Carolina State held their spots in the top five.

