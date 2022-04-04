University of South Carolina's flag flies above the State House to celebrate NCAA National Championship

Dawn Staley and the women's basketball team defeated UConn to bring home the Gamecock's second National Championship Sunday, April

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina women's basketball team won the NCAA National Championship Sunday evening and the celebration continued Monday morning with the raising of the Gamecocks' flag atop the State House in Columbia.

Local leaders sent their congratulations on social media:

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said the team makes the state proud.

And Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann followed USC students' celebrations and signaled a possible parade to celebrate the championship team.

