Basketball

University of South Carolina's flag flies above the State House to celebrate NCAA National Championship

Dawn Staley and the women's basketball team defeated UConn to bring home the Gamecock's second National Championship Sunday, April
Credit: AP
South Carolina players celebrate after a college basketball game in the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament against UConn Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Minneapolis. South Carolina won 64-49 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina women's basketball team won the NCAA National Championship Sunday evening and the celebration continued Monday morning with the raising of the Gamecocks' flag atop the State House in Columbia.

Local leaders sent their congratulations on social media:

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said the team makes the state proud.

And Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann followed USC students' celebrations and signaled a possible parade to celebrate the championship team. 

Even South Carolina native and music star Darius Rucker showed off some ink and said he was "all in" for a concert to celebrate the team's win.

