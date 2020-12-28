USC Women's SEC opener against Ole Miss postponed due to COVID-19

Individuals in the Ole Miss program tested positive, under quarantine

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecock women's basketball team has become the latest athletes to postpone a game due to COVID-19.

The team announced over the weekend that their game against Ole Miss on Dec. 31 will be postponed due to positive tests and quarantining of individuals with the Ole Miss program.

A date for the make-up game has not been determined. The Dec. 31 game was to have been the SEC opener for both teams.

Athletic officials say tickets for the game will be honored on the make-up date when announced.