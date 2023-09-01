College football kicks off with the Battle of the Carolinas

Expectations are high for the 2023 campaign after Gamecocks beat Tennessee and Clemson last season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gamecocks football travels to Charlotte for their season opener against the University of North Carolina in the Battle of the Carolinas.

Last season, the Gamecocks ended with an 8-5 record - their best season in five years.

"USC fans are committed," University of South Carolina student Austin McIntosh said. "USC has had some ups and downs over the seasons for sure and that rowdiness is still there at Williams Brice so every year we're there, we're loud and we're rowdy and like we're committed."

A local restaurant in Columbia plans on hosting a Gamecocks watch party. Thirsty Fellow's manager, Alex Shaw, says football season brings business.

"Football for us is just the perfect uptake for everything," says Shaw. "Especially when students are back it just rolls right in perfectly and it jumps so nice."

USC student and Columbia local Sarah Royal is going to Charlotte for the game. She's been a fan for a long time and says that Gamecock's football has become more exciting.

"I think with the addition of Shane Beamer, everybody got more hyped about football and now it has become a big thing," said Royal. "Now that they got the lights and everything else rather than if we win or lose. It's just a much better experience. As now we are starting to win more games. And we're winning bigger games like Tennessee and Clemson home and away it made it a lot better."