ST. LOUIS — We saw a lot of cool things on Sunday at The Dome, as football returned to St. Louis.

The crowds were massive, the atmosphere was rocking and the BattleHawks put on a show in a dominating performance for the team's first home win in the XFL.

One of the coolest moments just happened to be one of the sweetest as well.

There were lots of creative signs in the stands at The Dome, but one definitely stuck out. A young girl had a sign that read "I will trade a box of Girl Scout Thin Mints for a BattleHawks football."

Sounds like a nice deal, right? BattleHawks defensive tackle Casey Sayles thought the same thing. The ESPN broadcast caught Sayles taking the young fan up on her offer, and trading a football for the box of Thin Mints straight up.

He even enjoyed a few on the sideline during the game.

We think the ingenious young girl who made the trade might have just changed the Girl Scout cookie game forever.

Watch: Coach Hayes talks after BattleHawks first win at home

More BattleHawks Coverage

RELATED: BattleHawks set XFL records in home opener win

RELATED: Baseball, football, and hockey? St. Louis sports hits a pinnacle on Sunday

RELATED: Former Mizzou Tigers L'Damian Washington and Marcus Lucas preview BattleHawks home opener

RELATED: St. Louis Fans stick it to Kroenke selling out the dome for the Battlehawks home opener

RELATED: BattleHawks quarterback Jordan Ta'amu could be the exciting XFL star St. Louis falls in love with