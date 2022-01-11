No rash decision surrounding coaching duties are coming

With the offense under intense scrutiny, the head coach is resisting making mid-season changes which could do more harm than good.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After being asked in his Sunday teleconference about changing up play-calling assignments, head coach Shane Beamer went further in that thought process in his weekly news conference on Tuesday.

In the wake of an anemic performance against Missouri where just one touchdown was registered, Beamer said that if he thought changing up staff assignments would provide a spark, he would have already made that call.

“If I felt like changing the role of a coach on our staff–offense, defense or special teams–was the right thing to do right now, I would," Beamer said.

"Those are things you look at at the end of the season every year. Last year included. Right now the best thing for us is to go win football games down the stretch, starting trying to win one this week against a good Vanderbilt team. The thing that gives us the best chance to be successful is to try and get better at where we are right now.”