Time to move on, Beamer wants all the focus now on Clemson, not Tennessee

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer says the best way to move on from the win over Tennessee is quite simple - "Stop talking about it".
Beamer even directed the athletics department's social media director Justin King to get all the Tennessee videos out Sunday and Monday because on Tuesday, it's time for the players to turn their attention to Clemson.
But it's not everyday you put up 63 points against the fifth-ranked team in the country and Beamer's family has seen plenty of positive vibes in the community.
"My wife told me she got a standing ovation at Pilates yesterday when she went to Pilates. I thought that was pretty cool that they recognized her when she came in," Beamer said at his final Tuesday news conference of the regular season.
"My kids certainly had a great day of school on Monday. Better than what they had, probably, last Monday. It has been fantastic as well. Happy for the people on the outside. For me, I know how important Saturday night was to so many people, without a doubt. They deserve it. That celebration. It took me two days, I feel like, to get through all of the text messages that I had from people congratulating me but especially the ones that were lifelong Gamecock fans that talked about how much Saturday night meant to them for so many reasons. That was pretty cool and very rewarding. It is also one of those, you have to put the phone down and get to work on Clemson pretty quickly as well because it is week-to-week in this profession as well. Last Saturday was really good, but this Saturday is a new week also. But very special and very rewarding, for sure.."