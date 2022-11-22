Time to move on, Beamer wants all the focus now on Clemson, not Tennessee

"My kids certainly had a great day of school on Monday. Better than what they had, probably, last Monday. It has been fantastic as well. Happy for the people on the outside. For me, I know how important Saturday night was to so many people, without a doubt. They deserve it. That celebration. It took me two days, I feel like, to get through all of the text messages that I had from people congratulating me but especially the ones that were lifelong Gamecock fans that talked about how much Saturday night meant to them for so many reasons. That was pretty cool and very rewarding. It is also one of those, you have to put the phone down and get to work on Clemson pretty quickly as well because it is week-to-week in this profession as well. Last Saturday was really good, but this Saturday is a new week also. But very special and very rewarding, for sure.."