Beamer holds court at the Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head football coach Shane brought his football team to the court during halftime of Saturday's game with Auburn at the Colonial Life Arena.

Beamer and the Gamecocks are coming off an 8-5 season which led to the coach getting a massive raise with a new five-year extension. His new deal runs through 2027 and with a value of more than $33 million, Beamer is the highest paid coach in the history of Gamecock athletics.

His salary has more than doubled starting with this year's $6.125 million dollar annual salary which will be followed by an annual increase of $250,000 through the lifetime of the deal.

A $7.125 million dollar payment awaits him in 2027, assuming a new contract doesn't come online if the program continues to make progress, something Beamer is pursuing along with his coaches.