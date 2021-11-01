Beamer on Mike Bobo: 'We wish him well'

Gamecock Head football coach Shane Beamer addressed what took place between he and former Gamecock Offensive Coordinator Mike Bobo on Monday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In his short time as Gamecock Head Football Coach, Shane Beamer has already made it clear that he is looking for individuals that truly want to be at South Carolina.

"I wanted guys that wanted to be here, I'm not going out there hiring a guy that has a famous last name, plenty of guys that that hasn't worked out for, a lot here recently." Beamer said on Monday.

Beamer introduced three new Gamecock assistants on Monday.

Marcus Satterfield will serve as Offensive Coordinator, Clayton White as Defensive Coordinator, and Pelion native Justin Stepp will serve as Wide Receivers coach.

Satterfield is replacing Mike Bobo, who after being named Gamecocks OC, decided to leave USC to take the same position at Auburn.

On Monday, Beamer said that Bobo told him last Tuesday night that Auburn had reached out.

The next day, Beamer said that Bobo told him he was going to head to Auburn.

"In the end he did what he felt was best for he and his family," Beamer says. "As the head football coach at South Carolina, my job is to do what's best for the South Carolina football program and that's what I did, we wish him well."

Beamer added that all three guys that were introduced Monday were picked because they each share his passion for turning things around at Carolina.

"These guys believe in this University, they're hungry, they're driven, these guys are excited to be here and I'm glad they are on my side." Said Beamer.