Beamer raises money by golfing in the Peach Bowl Challenge

South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer was in Greensboro, Georgia competing in the Peach Bowl Challenge where he raised money for a special foundation.

The team of Shane Beamer, Manny Diaz, Dave Doeren, Randy Edsall and Scott Satterfield, along with their Legend partners, won the 2021 Peach Bowl Challenge and $20,000 each for their respective charities. The second-place team of Skip Holtz, Gus Malzahn, Jeff Monken, Dan Mullen, Kirby Smart and their Legend counterparts each received $10,000.

The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event featured a field of 20 current and former college football coaches competing over two days of competition for a share of a $330,000 charity purse. The two-day Tournament was held May 3-4 at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside Atlanta and was played in Ryder Cup format with Stableford scoring. It included 18-hole Chapman Scotch on Monday, followed by an 18-hole Two Man Scramble on Tuesday, and consisted of two teams of 10 participants that featured pairings of one current coach and one former coach.

The winning 10-man team won with a final score of 385-349 after jumping out to a 179-160 lead after the first day of competition. Leading the way were the duos of Randy Edsall and Tom O’Brien who finished with a final score of 87, followed by Manny Diaz and Chan Gailey’s 81 points. The pair of Doeren and Grobe came in third with 80 points, but finished with the best overall score on day two during the Two Man Scramble. Edsall and O’Brien tallied a total of two eagles and 14 birdies during the two-day competition to finish with the best score of any team, winning an additional $5,000 each for their charities.

“We were blessed to have a phenomenal two days of golf and fellowship with some of college football’s biggest names,” said Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO Gary Stokan. “Everyone enjoyed being reunited after a year apart and the event was another success raising $330,000 for so many great causes that these coaches are passionate about.”

This year’s event also featured a Skills Challenge that included bunker shot and chipping competitions. UConn's Randy Edsall placed first in the Coaches Division for the Chipping and Bunker Competitions and was awarded an additional $10,000 for his charity. In the Legends Division of the Skills Competition, Chan Gailey took home the Chipping Competition title while Mike Cavan finished first in the Bunker Competition. Gailey and Cavan each received an additional $5,000 for their respective charities.