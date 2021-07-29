Beamer talks football and golf at his "Birdies with Beamer" event

The annual South Carolina media golf outing made a triumphant return as coaches, media and former Gamecock athletes convened at Woodcreek Farms in Elgin.

ELGIN, S.C. — In a week, the first preseason of the Shane Beamer era will kick off and the former assistant under Steve Spurrier has brought back the late July tradition of a media golf outing.

"Birdies with Beamer" teed off Thursday morning at Woodcreek Farms in Elgin.

Beamer did not bring his clubs to the event, focusing on being a good host as he went from group to group posing for pictures.

His coaches and staff were on the course along with other notables as former Gamecock wide receiver Sterling Sharpe, former Gamecock running back Harold Green, current South Carolina head men's basketball coach Frank Martin and current PGA Tour golfer Matt NeSmith who left South Carolina as the program's first ever Ping First Team All-American.