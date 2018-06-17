It's summer time in South Carolina and that means it's camp season. Former stars from the Palmetto State are coming back to their hometowns, high schools and old stomping grounds to give back before getting back into football full time.

Today former Batesburg-Leesville star, Chargers wideout and now Chicago Bears receiver Dontrelle Inman held his second annual free football camp which is sponsored by USA Football. Lexington High School was the location this year.

After the camp was over players were able to talk with the Charleston native and former UVA receiver and get some pics and autographs. Another example of how being visible and accessible in the community as a NFL pro is an important way to inspire the youth.

"It feels amazing just to give back. Just to have the opportunity to be back at home really. I don't really have the chance to come back as often but when I do I want make sure I spread my knowledge, spread my love and spread every aspect of what I've gained through the past and relationships to the kids," Inman said.

"I told them whatever you do, what separates you from one man to the next man is how intelligent you are. You may the best athlete out there but if someone is equivalent to you the knowledge is going to take you a step further."

After totaling over 1,700 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns for the San Diego/LA Chargers in four seasons Inman is now a Bear. He said he's also excited to see what the future holds in Chicago.

"It's different, you shock the body and you get used to it. It's a good change. It's development. It teaches me to never get comfortable. You have to always work and always consistently put the work in."



