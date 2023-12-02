Benedict sweeps a doubleheader from Allen

In a battle of schools that stand just off Harden Street in Columbia, Benedict and Allen faced off at C.A. Johnson High School Saturday in SIAC action.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With extensive construction surrounding the Benjamin E. Mays Human Resource Center and Gymnasium on the campus of Benedict College, Saturday's doubleheader between the Tigers and Allen University was moved to C.A. Johnson High School.

The adjustment in travel did not affect the attendance as fans from both of the SIAC programs made the drive to C.A. Johnson to watch the Tigers and Yellow Jackets hit the court.

In the first game of the doubleheader, the Benedict women defeated Allen 73-66 behind a career-high 26 points from Dutch Fork product Madison Golden. She also added 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Cardrina Nolen led Allen with 16 points and eight rebounds.

The Lady Tigers improve to 12-13 overall and 10-8 in the SIAC conference. Allen drops to 12-11 overall and 8-10 in the SIAC conference.

In the second game of the doubleheader, the Benedict College men placed five players in double figures in a 91-61 victory over Allen University.