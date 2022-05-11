Benedict defeats Allen to cap off an undefeated regular season

The Tigers improve to 10-0 with a 54-21 victory over Allen.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Benedict College quarterback Eric Phoenix threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers defeated Allen University 54-21 Saturday at District 2 Stadium on the campus of Westwood High School.

The ninth-ranked Tigers cap off the first undefeated regular season in school history and will take a 10-0 record into next week's SIAC Championship game at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

Allen (1-7, 0-6 SIAC) will close out the season next week at Edward Waters.

Benedict (10-0, 7-0 SIAC) opened the scoring on a 29-yard pass from Phoenix to Reginal Harden. The Tigers added to their lead when reigning SIAC Special Teams Player of the Week Kendall Norman scored on a nine-yard run as he took the option pitch from Phoenix.

Allen made a run as Daniel Plummer connected with Jayden Horace for a 76-yard strike. After Allen intercepted Phoenix at the 14-yard line, the Benedict defense came up big as Irmo grad Dedrick Starkes returned an interception 84-yards to the Allen four yard line. Jaylen Taylor would punch it in from a yard out to give Benedict a 19-7 lead with 3:16 left in the first quarter.

The Tigers would add to their lead with a late second-quarter score with Phoenix finding Billy Pierre for an eight-yard touchdown and a 26-7 Tiger lead at halftime.