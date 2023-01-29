Benedict earns a doubleheader sweep of Savannah State

COLUMBIA, S.C. — W.J. Keenan graduate Asanti Price led the Benedict College with 21 points to help the Tigers defeat Savannah State 69-64 Saturday in SIAC action.
Brandon Smith added 14 points and Malachi McCoy scored 10 points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.
Benedict improves to 12-8 overall and 10-5 in the SIAC. Savannah State, the current leader in the East Division, falls to 13-6 overall and 11-4 in the SIAC.
In the women's contest, Taylor Christmas led the Lady Tigers with 21 points in a 74-53 victory over Savannah State. Ben Lippen graduate Malayah Montgomery had a season-high 16 points in her sixth game as a Lady Tiger, while Dutch Fork product Madison Golden also chipped in 16 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.
Benedict will host Edward Waters in a Monday night doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m.