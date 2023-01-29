Benedict earns a doubleheader sweep of Savannah State

Both the Tiger men's and women's basketball programs left the court at the Benjamin E. Mays HRC Arena as winners on Saturday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — W.J. Keenan graduate Asanti Price led the Benedict College with 21 points to help the Tigers defeat Savannah State 69-64 Saturday in SIAC action.

Brandon Smith added 14 points and Malachi McCoy scored 10 points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.



Benedict improves to 12-8 overall and 10-5 in the SIAC. Savannah State, the current leader in the East Division, falls to 13-6 overall and 11-4 in the SIAC.

In the women's contest, Taylor Christmas led the Lady Tigers with 21 points in a 74-53 victory over Savannah State. Ben Lippen graduate Malayah Montgomery had a season-high 16 points in her sixth game as a Lady Tiger, while Dutch Fork product Madison Golden also chipped in 16 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.