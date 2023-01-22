Benedict College sweeps a doubleheader from Allen

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deshawn Bartley scored 14 points and Malachi McCoy grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds as Benedict College defeated Allen University 67-60 Saturday afternoon at the John Hurst Adams Gymnasium. The Tigers improve to 10-7 overall and 8-4 in the SIAC with their fifth straight win. Allen falls to 2-15 overall and 2-10 in the SIAC.

In the women's contest, Jazmin Grayson scored a career-high 22 points as Benedict defeated Allen University 72-62 for their seventh straight victory in the series.



Benedict improves to 6-11 overall and 4-7 in the SIAC with their third straight win. Allen falls to 9-7 overall and 5-6 in the SIAC.



