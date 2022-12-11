Benedict College makes history, wins its first SIAC Championship

The Tigers run their record to 11-0 with a dominating 58-21 victory over Tuskegee in the SIAC Championship game at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Benedict College Tigers (11-0) racked up a season-high 573 yards of total offense on their way to a 58-21 victory over Tuskegee in the SIAC Championship at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

Benedict quarterback Eric Phoenix threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns, while also leading the Tigers with 91 yards rushing with one touchdown on 11 carries.

Reginald Harden had quite the all-around game for the Tigers as he scored on a 25-yard fumble recovery in the first quarter after the Tuskegee punter fumbled the snap. He also had two catches for 51 yards.