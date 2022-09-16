Benedict College wins the battle of the Tigers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Benedict College Tigers ran their record to 3-0, their best start since resuming their football program in 1995, with a 24-6 victory over the Savannah State Tigers Thursday night at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

With the game scoreless at halftime, Benedict (3-0, 1-0 SIAC) got on the board on a 35-yard field goal by John Diaz with 9:46 left in the third quarter. The key play on the drive was a 43-yard pass from Eric Phoenix to Reginald Harden.



Benedict's Loobert Denelus, the reigning SIAC Defensive Player of the Week, recorded a strip sack of Savannah State quarterback JT Hartage to give Benedict the ball at the SSU 29-yard line. The Tigers would cash in as Noah Zaire Scotland scored from a yard out with 5:04 left in the third quarter. Scotland led the Benedict rushing attack with 112 yards on 22 carries.