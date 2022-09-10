Benedict College stays undefeated after 20-3 win over Miles College

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kendall Norman delivered a 77-yard punt return for a score, helping Benedict College (6-0, 4-0 SIAC) defeat Miles College 20-3 Saturday at Charlie W. Johnson Staidum.
Norman'a fireworks on special teams gave Benedict a 13-0 lead. John Lampley would connect with Jayden Thomas on a nine-yard touchdown with a minute remaining in the second quarter, giving Benedict a 20-0 lead at halftime.
The only scoring in the second half was a field goal by the visitors.
The Tigers won in spite of putting up just 132 yards of total offense (85 yards passing, 47 yards rushing).
Benedict will travel to 13th-ranked Albany State next Saturday in a game which likely decide the SIAC East Division Champion.