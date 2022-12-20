Benedict College and Newberry College earn their final ranking from the AFCA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The final American Football Coaches Association Top 25 was released Monday and two Palmetto State programs are represented.
Benedict College, which had its best season ever, finished 12th in the final Top 25. The Tigers (11-1) won their first SIAC title ever after an undefeated regular season. They earned a first round bye before the 2022 campaign came to an end in the second round of the D2 playoffs.
Newberry College (9-2) will end the season ranked 21st by the AFCA. The Wolves won the SAC Championship but were unexpectedly left out of the D2 playoffs.