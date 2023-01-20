Benedict College quarterback enters the transfer portal

Eric Phoenix figures to be an intriguing quarterback in the transfer market after playing a big role in the historic 2022 season for Tiger football.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After two years as the starting quarterback for the Benedict College Tigers, Eric Phoenix is going to see if he can excel at the next level.

The Savannah native is entering the NCAA transfer portal, making that announcement in a Thursday afternoon post on social media.

Thank you Benedict 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/nKyWJRNzCC — Eric J Phoenix (@Eric7Phoenix) January 19, 2023

This past season, Phoenix threw for 2,051 yards, 15 touchdowns with six interceptions. He was also affective on the ground, rushing for 233 yards with four touchdowns. Phoenix also had a reception for a well-rounded 2022 peformance.

Phoenix was part of an explosive offense which helped Benedict run the table in the regular season with a 10-0 record which improved to 11-0 after the Tigers won the SIAC Championship Game. Benedict received a first-round bye to the D2 playoffs where they lost to Wingate in the second round.

