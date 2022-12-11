Benedict College gets ready to host the SIAC Championshp game

The undefeated Tigers face Tuskegee Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It has been an historic season for the Benedict College Tigers who are unbeaten at 10-0 and are ranked as high as eighth in the country.

But the next game is the most important game in the history of the program as the Tigers face Tuskegee in the SIAC Championship Game.

On Friday, head coaches and select players from both teams held a news conference complete with a photo op with the championship trophy which the Tigers hope to be hoisting Saturday afternoon around 5:00 p.m.

Head coach Chennis Berry has used the philosophy of going 1-0 for each week and that has served the Tigers well as they have gone 1-0 for all 10 of their game weeks. They will attempt to do that for the 11th time and in the process, capture the program's SIAC title.