Benedict College puts the "1-0" philosophy to its biggest test

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Chennis Berry has used the "1-0" philosophy to put together the best season in the history of Benedict College football.
From the first game of the regular season against Elizabeth City State to the SIAC Championship game against Tuskegee to this week's second-round playoff game with Wingate, Berry has gotten his players to buy into the notion that each week is a new season and if the team stacks up good days of preparation and practice, then the chances of a win increase.
The seventh-ranked Tigers are 11-0 and will face #22 Wingate Saturday at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. Wingate is 10-2 after last week's 32-7 win over #14 Virginia Union in the opening round of the D2 playoffs.