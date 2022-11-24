Benedict College puts the "1-0" philosophy to its biggest test

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Chennis Berry has used the "1-0" philosophy to put together the best season in the history of Benedict College football .

From the first game of the regular season against Elizabeth City State to the SIAC Championship game against Tuskegee to this week's second-round playoff game with Wingate, Berry has gotten his players to buy into the notion that each week is a new season and if the team stacks up good days of preparation and practice, then the chances of a win increase.