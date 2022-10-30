Benedict College clinches SIAC East Division title

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The 15th-ranked Benedict College Tigers celebrated their Homecoming with a dominating 49-20 victory over Clark Atlanta University, clinching the top seed in the SIAC East Division and a berth in the 2022 SIAC Football Championship presented by Cricket.



Deondra Duehart scored four touchdowns, three on runs over 50 yards long, as Benedict built a 35-0 lead. Duehart finished the game with a career-high 252 yards on just 13 carries, giving the near sell-out crowd in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium plenty to cheer about.



Benedict improves to 9-0 on the season, 6-0 in the SIAC. Clark Atlanta falls to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the SIAC.



"To God be the glory once again," said Benedict head coach Chennis Berry. "We're grateful any time you win a football game. I'm proud of our coaches, I'm proud of our young men and all our support staff. At the end of the day, you always want to play better. But getting a 49-20 win is still very impressive. I'm very, very thankful for that. But at the end of the day, we've got to get better and clean some things up. We did some things really well in all three phases, but we've got some things to clean up to take our program to a whole other level."



Clark Atlanta gained 370 yards of offense, the most given up by the Tigers this season. The 20 points equaled the most scored by a Benedict opponent this season.



Benedict wraps up the regular season next week at Allen University, looking to complete an undefeated season. Saturday's win put the Tigers in the SIAC Football Championship game on Nov. 12, which will be played at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. Tuskegee clinched the West Division title with a win over Kentucky State on Saturday.