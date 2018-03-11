FRANKFURT, KY — The Benedict Tigers completed their 2018 football season on the road on Saturday afternoon and they end on high note. The Tigers shutout Kentucky State 18-0. It's their first shutout since 2013.

Senior Running back Deveall McClenndon went off for 164 rushing yards and defensive back Matthew Anthony returned a fumble for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the game. RB/QB Phil Brown and starting quarterback Dominique Harris provided two touchdowns as well.

Benedict finishes the year 6-3 and 4-2 in the SIAC. It's the first back to back winning seasons in the Mike White Era. The Tigers finished 7-2 last year.

