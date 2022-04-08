Two years on the job and one season in the books, Chennis Berry continues to put his mark on Benedict football

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Benedict College is getting more respect around the SIAC as the preseason poll has the Tigers finishing second in the Eastern Division. Last season, the Tigers finished 5-5 overall and 2-4 in the leaague which put them fifth in the final division standings.
For head coach Chennis Berry, this is his third year on the job but with the 2020 season cancelled due to COVID, the 2022 campaign will be his second on the sidelines.
Not only is the coaching seeking more wins but he is also looking for fans in the stands. Berry said he was teased in a good-natured way when he ws at the Class 5A state championship in December. With Gaffney and Dutch Fork putting roughly 11,000 fans at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, Berry would like to see that kind of atmosphere for Tiger home games.