Two years on the job and one season in the books, Chennis Berry continues to put his mark on Benedict football

Benedict College has kicked off preseason practice as the Tigers will look to improve upon the 5-5 record from the 2021 season.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Benedict College is getting more respect around the SIAC as the preseason poll has the Tigers finishing second in the Eastern Division. Last season, the Tigers finished 5-5 overall and 2-4 in the leaague which put them fifth in the final division standings.

For head coach Chennis Berry, this is his third year on the job but with the 2020 season cancelled due to COVID, the 2022 campaign will be his second on the sidelines.